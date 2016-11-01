

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit four sessions now for the China stock market, which has surrendered more than 30 points or 1 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index remains just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the market is in line for further damage on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to tumbling crude oil prices and ahead of U.S. employment data later this week. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the financials were tempered by support from the properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index eased 3.78 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,100.49 after trading between 3,081.07 and 3,102.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 1.74 points or 0.08 percent to end at 2,050.28.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.23 percent, China Life added 0.23 percent, Vanke gained 0.69 percent, China Shenhua collected 0.24 percent, China Unicom was up 0.19 percent and Zijin Mining jumped 1.23 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is slightly soft as stocks showed a lack of direction Monday before barely finishing beneath the unchanged line.



The Dow dipped 18.77 points or 0.1 percent to 18,142.42, while the NASDAQ fell 0.97 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,189.13 and the S&P 500 eased 0.26 points or 0.1 percent to 2,126.15.



Energy stocks weighed as crude oil prices tumbled even as OPEC officials insisted the cartel will follow through with supply cuts. December WTI was down $1.84 at $46.86/barrel.



The Federal Reserve will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday, with analysts suggesting the accompanying statement could hint at the likelihood of a rate hike in December. Friday's monthly jobs data is also likely to attract attention.



In economic news, the Commerce Department said that personal income increased by less than expected in September, while personal spending rose in line with estimates. Also, MNI Indicators noted an unexpected slowdown in growth in Chicago-area business activity in October.



Closer to home, China will release October results for its official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, and also see the results of the Caixin manufacturing PMI. The official manufacturing PMI was at 50.4 in September, while the non-manufacturing PMI was at 53.7. The Caixin index had a reading of 50.1.



