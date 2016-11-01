

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.4.



That's up from 50.4 in September, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new orders expanded for the first time since January, helped by a boost in international demand.



Employment growth accelerated to a two-and-a-half-year high, the data showed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX