

Tesoro Corporation (TSO) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $169 million, or $1.42 per share. This was lower than $759 million, or $6.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $6.54 billion. This was down from $7.74 billion last year.



Tesoro Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $169 Mln. vs. $759 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -77.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $6.13 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -76.8% -Revenue (Q3): $6.54 Bln vs. $7.74 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -15.5%



