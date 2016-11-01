

WATERLOO (dpa-AFX) - BlackBerry Limited (BBRY, BB.TO) said that it signed an agreement with Ford Motor Co. (F) for expanded use of BlackBerry's QNX and security software. The deal signifies an acceleration in BlackBerry's pivot from hardware to software in support of the automaker's goal of providing connected vehicles and mobility to its customers.



As part of this agreement, BlackBerry will dedicate a team to work with Ford on expanding the use of BlackBerry's QNX Neutrino Operating System, Certicom security technology, QNX hypervisor and QNX audio processing software. The terms of the deal are confidential.



BlackBerry noted that the combination of BlackBerry's expertise in security and QNX's mission-critical operating systems and software for automotive applications, allows the company to offer the most secure, trusted and reliable platform that can power every aspect of the connected car.



BlackBerry's QNX software powers more than 60 million vehicles, including the SYNC 3 Infotainment system in Ford's current models.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX