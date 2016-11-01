Crustaceans Market to Grow at 4.08% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, November 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

2016 global crustaceans market research says new aquaculture opportunities are one of the major trends gaining traction in the global crustaceans market. Research in the James Cook University has indicated that cherabin, a native Australian prawn species, has the potential to be bred and harvested. This native prawn, found in northern Australian waterways, could have the potential for commercial aquaculture due to multiple factors. This species can be farmed in remote areas such as Northern Australian waters given the low infrastructure and labour requirement. Weighing over 200 grams, it can be bred and grown in ponds. This can go on to become a lucrative offering in the crustaceans market.

Complete report on crustaceans market spread across 59 pages, analysing 6 major companies and providing 32 data exhibits now available at http://www.sandlerresearch.org/global-crustacean-market-2016-2020.html.

The analysts forecast global crustaceans market to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% during the period 2016-2020. According to the crustaceans market report, nutritional value of seafood will be a key driver for market growth. Seafood contains substantial amounts of protein, minerals, and vitamins. It is low in saturated fats and is a significant source of omega-3 fatty acids, docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). For instance, crab is high in protein and omega-3, which has important anti-inflammatory properties beneficial for conditions as arthritis. It also reduces blood pressure. These essential nutrients are known to prevent a host of diseases.

The marine waters segment dominated the crustaceans market during 2015 and accounted for nearly 62% of the total revenue market share. The natural oceanic conditions in marine areas are favourable for the growth of crustaceans in the marine water culture. Thailand and Australia are home for crab and shrimp farming. However, the analyst observed that the seasonal high currents affect the crustacean population in this environment. As a result, aquaculture farms often use drugs to control algae and diseases in these culture areas, which, in turn, will adversely affect the crustacean population. Hence, government agencies like Federal Agency for Fishery in Russia and Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in India are attempting to promote more sustainable farming practices.

APAC dominated the crustaceans market and accounted for nearly 80% of the total market share. China is the leading revenue generator for this market as crustaceans are the most valuable species group available in the region. Small-scale vendors dominate crustaceans market in APAC as they receive full government support. Due to the change in consumer preferences for high-quality seafood, domestic consumption is also expected to rise considerably in the region.

The following companies are the key players in the global crustaceans market: Ichiboshi, International Fish Farming and Holding Company, RDM Aquaculture, Seaview Crab Company, Surapon Foods, and The Crab Company (Fiji). Other prominent vendors in the market are: Big Prawn, Beijing Princess Seafood, Dong Won Fisheries, AquaChile, Faroe Seafood, Findus Group, Mogster Group, Nireus Aquaculture, Russian Aquaculture, and Selonda Aquaculture. Order a copy of Global Crustaceans Market 2016-2020 report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=62022.

Global Crustaceans Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of crustaceans including shrimp, crabs, prawns, barnacles, krill, and lobsters.

Another related report is Global Fish Oil Products Market 2016-2020, fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids that are known to support general health and wellness as well as help prevent and cure numerous health conditions. With growing awareness of these benefits within the medical profession and the general population, governments have introduced recommended daily intakes of these fatty acids. The increased intake of fish oil supplements for their purported health benefits has contributed significantly to the global fish oil products market. Browse complete report @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/global-fish-oil-produts-market-2016-2020.html.

Explore other new reports on Food & Beverage Market @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/market-research/food-beverage.

About Us:

SandlerResearch.org is your go-to source for all market research needs. Our database includes thousands of market research reports from over multiple leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over several micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road,

Pune - 411001

Maharashtra, India.

Tel: +1-888-391-5441

sales@sandlerresearch.org



Connect with Us:

G+ / Google Plus:https://plus.google.com/106598308303011242341/posts

Twitter:https://twitter.com/SandlerResearch

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Sandler-Research/524957830948790

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCQLoqvZE2Py7AxNeNlBXoA

Pinterest:https://www.pinterest.com/SandlerResearch/