

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Monday that it will not release its U.S. October sales on Tuesday, due to a fire at its World Headquarters today.



The company noted that the fire at an electrical substation interrupted power to Ford World Headquarters and the adjacent Ford Credit office buildings, as well as to one of the company's main data centers that the company and its dealers use to report and track sales. While battery backups worked as intended to protect data saved in the system, the lack of full power resulted in the data center being shut down for most of Monday's business day, and dealers were unable to report final-day sales.



Ford expects to announce October U.S. sales results later this week with a news release. The company's monthly sales conference call for media and analysts will resume for November's sales report on December 1.



