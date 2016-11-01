

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a much faster pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.



That beat forecasts for a score of 50.3, and it was up sharply from 50.4 in September.



It also moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing PMI came in with a score of 54.0, up from 53.7 in the previous month.



