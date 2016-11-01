

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a much faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.



That beat forecasts for 50.1, which would have been unchanged from the previous month.



It also moved further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production expanded at a quicker pace as total new order d=growth accelerated.



Employment declined at its slowest rate since May 2015, and firms saw inflationary pressures pick up sharply.



