

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Flight Attendants of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), represented by the Transport Workers Union (TWU) Local 556, voted to ratify the Tentative Agreement that both parties reached in September 2016. The new contract includes a ratification bonus and annual wage rate increases over the life of the contract.



The Union reports that 53.86 percent of those who cast ballots voted in favor of the contract agreement, and 89.21 percent of eligible Southwest Flight Attendants voted.



Negotiators for Southwest Airlines and TWU 556, which represents more than 14,500 Southwest Flight Attendants, began contract discussions in 2013. The newly-ratified contract becomes amendable on November 1, 2018.



