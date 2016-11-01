

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Leadership of the Communications Workers of America has notified AT&T (T) that former DIRECTV field services employees have voted to ratify two agreements between the CWA and the company.



The agreements, which were reached on September 29, cover about 200 employees in the Midwest region, and about 900 employees in the Southwest region; and place the employees in existing contracts in those regions. The former DIRECTV employees joined AT&T as part of AT&T's July 2015 acquisition of DIRECTV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX