BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of Japan maintained target for monetary base expansion at an annual pace of around 80 trillion yen.



Following the announcement, the yen rose slightly against other major currencies.



As of 11:00 pm ET in the Asian deals, the yen was trading at 114.95 against the euro, 128.24 against the pound, 105.97 against the Swiss franc and 104.83 against the U.S. dollar.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX