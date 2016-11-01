

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Tuesday as investors digested better than expected manufacturing data from China and also awaited monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan as well as the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.



The latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, and at a much faster pace, with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2. That beat forecasts for a score of 50.3.



Another survey from Caixin revealed that China's manufacturing PMI score was 51.2 in October, beating forecasts for 50.1.



The Australian market is declining following the weak cues from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices overnight.



Investors are cautious ahead of the RBA monetary policy decision due later in the day. The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 40.50 points or 0.76 percent to 5,277.20, off a low of 5,272.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 39.50 points or 0.73 percent to 5,362.90.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is adding 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging up 0.09 percent, while BHP Billiton is losing almost 2 percent.



South32 said it expects a production loss of at least 500,000 tonnes in met coal output at its Illawarra Metallurgical Coal operations in New South Wales after temporarily suspending operations there. However, the miner's shares are up 0.6 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is down 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing 0.3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is down more than 1 percent and Santos is declining more than 2 percent as crude oil prices also fell overnight.



Banks are also lower. Westpac is down 0.4 percent, National Australia Bank is declining 0.7 percent, ANZ Bank is losing almost 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by more than 1 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia turned to expansion in October, with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 50.9. That's up from 49.8 in September, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7606, down from US$0.7613 on Monday.



The Japanese market pared its initial losses and is modestly lower as investors digested local manufacturing data that showed the manufacturing sector in Japan expanded at a faster rate in October.



Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later in the day. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent today.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 17.45 points or 0.10 percent to 17,407.57, off a low of 17,339.64 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic is falling almost 8 percent on its weak full-year earnings forecast, Sony is losing more than 2 percent and Canon is down 0.2 percent, while Toshiba is advancing 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is declining 0.6 percent and Honda is down more than 1 percent.



Fast Retailing is adding almost 1 percent and SoftBank is rising 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.2 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is down more than 1 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the other major gainers, NEC Corp is gaining almost 4 percent, Alps Electric is rising more than 3 percent and Okuma Corp is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Meidensha Corp is losing more than 8 percent and Fanuc Corp. is declining almost 5 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.4. That's up from 50.4 in September, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 104 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia are higher. New Zealand, Taiwan and Malaysia are modestly lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed nearly flat in a lackluster session on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make more substantial moves ahead of several significant events scheduled for later this week, including the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.



The Dow dipped 18.77 points or 0.1 percent to 18,142.42, the Nasdaq edged down 0.97 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,189.13 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.26 points or less than 0.1 percent to 2,126.15.



Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on Monday. While the German DAX Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices tumbled Monday even as a top OPEC official insisted the cartel will follow through with supply cuts. December WTI declined $1.84 or 3.78 percent to close at $46.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX