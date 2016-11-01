

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 0.7174 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7151.



Against the euro and the yen, the kiwi advanced to 4-day highs of 1.5282 and 75.26 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5352 and 74.94, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro and 76.00 against the yen.



