

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 1.3403 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 4-day low of 1.3425.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie advanced to 1.4695 and 78.28 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4721 and 78.16, respectively.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.31 against the greenback, 1.44 against the euro and 79.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX