VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- CRYSTAL EXPLORATION INC. (the "Company" or "Crystal") (TSX VENTURE: CEI) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional diamond exploration ground in Nunavut, Canada. The Mineral Claim (150 Hectares) lies adjacent and south of the western portion of Crystal's Muskox Project and includes a high priority target for drilling. The Crystal geological team will combine historical data and perform a winter ground geophysical program to source additional targets.

Prospecting Permit Location: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Crystal111a.jpg

New Target

The additional ground and target was identified from Crystal's proprietary database. The newly developed high priority kimberlite 'bullseye' target is a magnetic high and measures approximately 125 by 100 meters in size and has an associated airborne conductivity anomaly (2005 Resolve Survey). See the geophysical maps below for a representation of this newly developed and recently staked high priority drill target:

http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Crystal111b.jpg

Jim Greig, President & CEO commented, "The Crystal team continues to isolate exceptional targets for a 2017 drill program. This brings Crystal's current total to 6 high priority targets and we expect to add additional targets following a 2017 winter exploration program."

About Crystal Exploration Inc.

Crystal is a Canadian diamond exploration company with Common shares listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. Crystal is backed by proven and seasoned resource sector professionals who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots through to production scenarios. The technical content of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the Technical Advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Jim Greig, President and Chief Executive Officer

