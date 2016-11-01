

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC), a cyber security company, on Tuesday announced the launch of Symantec Endpoint Protection 14, the next evolution in endpoint innovation.



The company noted that the Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 is powered by artificial intelligence on the endpoint and in the cloud. It is the industry's first solution to fuse essential endpoint technologies with advanced machine learning and memory exploit mitigation in a single agent.. It delivers a multi-layered solution able to stop advanced threats and respond at the endpoint regardless of how the attack is launched.



According to the firm, Symantec Endpoint Protection delivers powerful protection in a lightweight package, building on industry-leading 99.9 percent efficacy, low false positives and a 70 percent reduced footprint over the previous generation through new advanced cloud lookup capabilities.



Mike Fey, president and chief operating officer at Symantec, said, 'Symantec Endpoint Protection 14 is a major leap forward in endpoint protection, delivering the latest innovations in endpoint security on a single platform and from a security company you can trust. Multi-layered protection, enabled by artificial intelligence, backed by the world's largest and most powerful threat intelligence force, and powered by the cloud - this is literally the smartest choice in endpoint technologies.'



