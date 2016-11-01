

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from early highs against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to 115.07 against the euro and 128.39 against the pound, from early highs of 114.81 and 127.95, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 104.97 and 106.09 from early highs of 104.67 and 105.82, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 116.00 against the euro, 133.00 against the pound, 106.00 against the greenback and 107.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX