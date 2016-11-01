Frost & Sullivan Awarded, Sutures India, Plans Market Expansion in South East Asia

BENGALURU and LONDON, November 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Sutures India has been awarded Indian Medical Consumables Company of the Year 2016 by Frost & Sullivan. The award was conferred upon Sutures India, in recognition of their diverse product portfolio in wound care; rapid business growth and innovation focus of the company, emerging as a trusted brand in the medical consumables industry space. From a single product (sutures) company, Sutures India today produces a range of medical consumables:

- Specialty sutures

- Orthopaedic fixation fibre

- Foleys catheter

- Surgical gloves

CEO of Sutures India briefed the media, "We are delighted to be awarded the Indian Medical Consumables Company of the Year 2016 by Frost & Sullivan. This is a testimony to the market expansion in both domestic and international markets in the last few years. Our products are CE certified and our manufacturing unit is one of few manufacturing plants which is USFDA approved. Our products are well accepted by surgeons in more than 100 countries. As part of our Phase 2 growth strategy, Sutures India is looking for suitable strategic/OEM/business partners for market expansion in the South East Asian countries like Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia,"- Mr. Dinesh Lodha, CEO.

Sutures India has a significant footprint in the Asian market, having presence in China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Thailand. Apart from the substantial Institutional Sales, Sutures India has started building the brand by promoting its products globally to surgeons.

About Sutures India (http://www.suturesindia.com/):

Sutures India was established in 1992 at Bangalore, India with the mission of protecting lives. Sutures India began with manufacturing gut sutures. With continuous support and guidance from the clinical fraternity and significant investments over a period of time in product development, Sutures India added a broader portfolio of surgical sutures and other products. Today, Sutures India has an entire range of surgical sutures across therapeutic areas such as obstetrics/gynaecology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopaedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurosurgery, transplants etc.

Sutures India's pride rests in the fact that we offer top quality solutions to surgeons, physicians, and hospitals across 100 countries including countries such as the USA, France, UK, Poland, China.

Quality Certification & approvals:

510 K premarket notification to US market, CE, GMP, GLP, ISO 9001, ISO 13485

Frost & Sullivan awards:

http://ww2.frost.com/about/best-practices-recognition/hall-fame/sutures-india

Media Contact:

Raja AP

+91-9535363587

raja.ap@suturesindia.com



Deepu Iyengar

+91-9731834433

deepu.i@suturesindia.com

Sutures India Pvt Ltd

