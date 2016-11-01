

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan decided to keep its monetary policy unchanged on Tuesday, while pushing back the time period to achieve the 2 percent inflation further.



The Policy Board governed by Haruhiko Kuroda voted 7-2 to purchase Japanese government bonds so that their yields will remain at around zero percent.



The BoJ will continue applying a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent to the policy rate balances in the current accounts held by financial institutions at the bank.



The board also decided to conduct purchases of JGBs with an aim to keep the annual pace of increase in outstanding holdings at about JPY 80 trillion.



Capital Economics economist Marcel Thieliant expects underlying inflation to turn negative soon and believes that policymakers will respond with a further cut in the policy rate, probably to -0.2 percent in January.



In the accompanying report, the BoJ maintained its growth projections, but lowered its inflation forecast. The bank observed that risks to both economic activity and prices are skewed to the downside.



According to the quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, growth forecast for fiscal 2017 was retained at 1.3 percent and that for fiscal 2018 at 0.9 percent.



Inflation is expected to increase toward 2 percent in the second half of the projection period.



Inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2016 was trimmed to -0.1 percent from +0.1 percent projected in July. Likewise, the outlook for fiscal year 2017 was lowered to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent and that for fiscal 2018 to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent.



