Regulatory News:

Nokian Tyres plc Stock Exchange Release November 1, 2016, 8.01 a.m.

During the year 2017, Nokian Tyres plc will publish the year 2016 Financial Statement Bulletin, two Interim Reports and one Half Year Financial Report and as follows:

Financial Statement Bulletin 2016, Thursday February 2, 2017

Interim Report for January-March 2017, Wednesday May 3, 2017

Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2017, Tuesday August 8, 2017

Interim Report for January-September 2017, Wednesday November 1, 2017

The 2016 Annual Report will be available on Nokian Tyres home pages,http://www.nokiantyres.com/company/publications/annual-reports/ on week starting from March 13th, 2017 at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc is tentatively scheduled for Monday April 10, 2017 at 4 p.m. Nokian Tyres' Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, media and www.nokiantyres.com

Nokian Tyres is the world's northernmost tyre manufacturer. The company promotes and facilitates safe driving in demanding conditions. It supplies innovative tyres for cars, trucks and special heavy machinery mainly in areas with special challenges on tyre performance: snow, forests and harsh driving conditions in different seasons. Nokian Tyres' product development is consistently aiming for sustainable solutions for safety and the environment, taking into account the whole life cycle of the tyre. A part of the Nokian Tyres group, the tyre chain Vianor has 1,482 outlets in 26 countries. In 2015 Nokian Tyres had approximately 4,400 employees and net sales of approximately 1,4 billion euros. Nokian Tyres' share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: www.nokiantyres.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161031006374/en/

Contacts:

Nokian Tyres

Teemu Sainio, +358 10 401 7296

Communications Manager

teemu.sainio@nokiantyres.com

http://www.nokiantyres.com

