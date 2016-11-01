sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 01.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,817 Euro		-0,07
-0,23 %
WKN: 895780 ISIN: FI0009005318 Ticker-Symbol: NRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,243
30,854
31.10.
30,499
30,65
07:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ30,817-0,23 %