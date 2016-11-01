Regulatory News:

Market share, net sales and profitability improved in Q3 year-over-year. Markets in general flat, Russia stabilizing

Nokian Tyres plc Interim report November 1, 2016, 8.00 a.m.

This release is a summary of Nokian Tyres' Interim report January-September 2016. The complete report is attached to this release. It is also available on the company website at https://www.nokiantyres.com/company/investors/ .

July-September 2016

Net sales increased by 2.0% to EUR 317.2 million (311.0 in 7-9/2015).

Operating profit increased by 2.4% to EUR 74.1 million (72.4). Operating profit percentage was 23.3% (23.3%).

The profit for the period increased by 2.9% to EUR 59.4 million (57.7).

Earnings per share were EUR 0.44 (0.43).

Cash flow from operating activities improved and was EUR -52.5 million (-109.8).

January-September 2016

Net sales decreased by 0.8% to EUR 930.5 million (937.9 in 1-9/2015). Currency exchange rate changes affected net sales negatively by EUR 34.0 million compared with the rates in 1-9/2015.

Operating profit increased by 0.4% to EUR 202.0 million (201.2). Operating profit percentage was 21.7% (21.5%).

The profit for the period decreased by 37.6% to EUR 160.6 million (257.5). In Q1/2015, the company returned the 2007-2010 total additional taxes and punitive interest of EUR 100.3 million to the financial result based on the annulment decision made by the Board of Adjustment of Finnish Tax Administration. Excluding the tax decision, the profit for the period increased by 2.1% compared to 1-9/2015 .

Earnings per share were EUR 1.19 (1.93).

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR -92.5 million (-115.5), which was affected by the payment of EUR 51.0 million in additional taxes with punitive tax increases and interest concerning the tax years 2007-2010. The company paid the amount in January 2016.

Financial guidance (reiterated)

In 2016, with the current exchange rates, net sales and operating profit are expected to remain at the same level compared to 2015.

Key figures, EUR million

7-9

/16 7-9

/15 Change

1-9

/16 1-9

/15 Change% 2015 Net sales 317.2 311.0 2.0 930.5 937.9 -0.8 1,360.1 Operating profit 74.1 72.4 2.4 202.0 201.2 0.4 296.0 Operating profit 23.3 23.3 21.7 21.5 21.8 Profit before tax 69.2 64.6 7.1 192.4 201.3 -4.4 274.2 Profit for the period 59.4 57.7 2.9 160.6 257.5 -37.6 240.7 Earnings per share, EUR 0.44 0.43 2.2 1.19 1.93 -38.2 1.80 Equity ratio, 71.9 71.3 70.8 Cash flow from operating activities -52.5 -109.8 -92.5 -115.5 283.4 Gearing, 9.3 14.0 -16.9 Interest-bearing net debt 121.0 182.6 -209.7 Capital expenditure 30.0 24.5 22.6 74.4 72.7 2.4 101.7

Ari Lehtoranta, President and CEO:

"In the third quarter of 2016, the tyre markets have been quite stable, almost flat. The winter tyre season continued shifting towards the fourth quarter. The summer tyre season in Russia was a positive surprise and one of the first weak signs of the economic situation stabilizing. Russia and CIS sales even grew slightly, but the market remains at low level and there is no rapid growth yet in sight.

Our production volumes were higher than last year, and productivity continued to develop positively. Raw material costs started to increase, as forecasted, but we still benefitted from our lower production costs. The cash flow was clearly better compared to last year. We have also managed to increase our market share in our target areas despite all the challenges.

The third quarter net sales in Passenger car tyres went up slightly from last year, and so did the operating profit. ASP remained almost flat this quarter, as the negative impact from currencies was at its smallest in a long time.

The weak markets pose a challenge to Heavy Tyres. Only the forest segment continues to perform well. However, we have decided to continue making the necessary investments for the future and, therefore, the operating profit has declined slightly. Vianor's net sales increased slightly, but profitability was impacted by the tough pricing environment.

The growth of our branded distribution network was positive. The number of Vianor, NAD, and N-Tyre outlets in our network grew by 141 in Q3/2016. Currently, the network includes 3,079 stores in total.

We launched some exciting products during the quarter, and our products continued to perform very well in magazine tests. Our product portfolio is again slightly stronger than before.

High customer satisfaction, an excellent organization and the world's safest tyres lay a solid foundation for future growth. I will continue to work proudly and at full speed until the end of this year to make another great year for Nokian Tyres."

BUSINESS UNIT REVIEWS

Passenger Car Tyres

7-9

/16 7-9

/15 Change

1-9/16 1-9

/15 Change

2015 Net sales, M€ 234.6 226.3 3.7 667.1 675.0 -1.2 951.5 Operating profit,

M€ 84.4 75.6 11.7 211.4 205.3 3.0 285.5 Operating profit,

36.0 33.4 31.7 30.4 30.0

Heavy Tyres

7-9

/16 7-9

/15 Change

1-9

/16 1-9

/15 Change% 2015 Net sales, M€ 37.3 37.9 -1.6 113.6 113.5 0.1 155.3 Operating profit,

M€ 6.0 7.8 -22.6 21.0 22.1 -4.6 28.7 Operating profit,

16.2 20.6 18.5 19.4 18.5

Vianor

Equity-owned operations

7 9

/16 7 9

/15 Change

1 9

/16 1 9

/15 Change% 2015 Net sales, M€ 66.7 66.4 0.4 209.9 208.2 0.8 327.6 Operating profit, M€ -6.7 -6.0 -11.0 -15.9 ** -12.9 -22.4 -1.9 Operating profit, -10.0 -9.1 -7.6 ** -6.2 -0.6

Excluding non-recurring items: Operating profit EUR -5.7 million, operating profit percentage -8.5%.

** Excluding non-recurring items: Operating profit EUR -14.9 million, operating profit percentage -7.1%.

Non-recurring items amounting to EUR 1 million include the write-off of an ICT development project.

Nokian Tyres plc

Antti-Jussi Tähtinen, Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Nokian Tyres is the world's northernmost tyre manufacturer. The company promotes and facilitates safe driving in demanding conditions. It supplies innovative tyres for cars, trucks and special heavy machinery mainly in areas with special challenges on tyre performance: snow, forests and harsh driving conditions in different seasons. Nokian Tyres' product development is consistently aiming for sustainable solutions for safety and the environment, taking into account the whole life cycle of the tyre. A part of the Nokian Tyres group, the tyre chain Vianor has 1,482 outlets in 26 countries. In 2015 Nokian Tyres had approximately 4,400 employees and net sales of approximately 1,4 billion euros. Nokian Tyres' share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. Further information: www.nokiantyres.com

