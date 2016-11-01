

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen retreated from its early highs against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday, after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary stimulus unchanged as widely expected, although it delayed the timing of inflation forecast.



Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and his board members decided by a 7-2 majority vote to hold its target of raising the amount of outstanding JGB holdings at an annual pace of about JPY 80 trillion.



The bank will purchase government bonds so that the yield of 10-year JGBs will remain around zero percent. The board also decided to maintain the -0.1 percent interest rate on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the bank.



Annual inflation is likely to be slightly negative or about 0 percent for the time being due to the effects of the decline in energy prices, and as the underlying trend in inflation steadily rises, accelerate toward 2 percent, BoJ said.



In its quarterly economic-outlook report, the BoJ maintained its growth projections, but lowered its inflation forecast. The bank observed that risks to both economic activity and prices are skewed to the downside.



In other economic news, data from Nikkei showed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in October, and at a faster rate, with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.4. That's up from 50.4 in September.



Monday, the yen showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the yen rose against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the euro.



In the Asian trading, the yen fell to 115.07 against the euro and 128.39 against the pound, from early highs of 114.81 and 127.95, respectively. If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 116.00 against the euro and 133.00 against the pound.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 104.97 and 106.09 from early highs of 104.67 and 105.82, respectively. The yen may test support near 106.00 against the greenback and 107.00 against the franc.



Looking ahead, manufacturing PMI reports from some major European economies for October and Swiss retail sales data for September are due to be released later in the day.



In the New York session, Canada GDP data for August, Markit's U.S. manufacturing PMI data for October, and U.S. construction spending for September are slated for release.



At 8:00 am ET, New Zealand's Global Dairy Trade auction is due to be held.



At 12:00 pm ET, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is expected to speak at the Business Council of British Columbia, in Vancouver.



At 12:30 pm ET, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan is scheduled to speak at the 100 Club, in Vevey, Switzerland.



