1 November 2016



Selected financial and operating data for the period 1 January - 30 September 2016



(DKKm) Q3 2016 Q3 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Net revenue 17,205 12,535 50,130 38,263 Gross profit 4,019 2,802 11,839 8,371 Operating profit before special items 1,003 851 2,546 2,301 Operating margin 5.8% 6.8% 5.1% 6.0% Conversion ratio 25.0% 30.4% 21.5% 27.5% Net special items, costs 155 - 866 - Profit before tax 763 773 1,537 2,052 Adjusted earnings for the period 692 603 1,829 1,617 Adjusted free cash flow 807 1,864 Diluted adjusted earnings per share for 3.69 3.55 9.79 9.48 the period --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Jens Bjørn Andersen, CEO: "We are keeping momentum in the UTi integration process, and all three Divisions have delivered solid growth. The positive development in the third quarter is again proof that all employees across the Group are working hard to deliver good results. With aggregate earnings growth of 18% for the quarter, we are once again very pleased with DSV's performance."



The full-year outlook for 2016 previously announced is adjusted as follows:



-- Operating profit before special items is expected to be in the range of DKK 3,400-3,500 million (previously DKK 3,300-3,500 million). -- Net financial expenses are expected to approximate DKK 350 million (previously DKK 450 million), net of foreign currency translation adjustments. -- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 27.0 (previously 25.0).



All other expectations for the full-year performance are unchanged.



