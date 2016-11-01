

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russia's manufacturing growth strengthened unexpectedly in October to the highest level in four years, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.4 in October from 51.1 in September.



Economists had expected the index to fall slightly to 51.0. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output climbed for the sixth successive month in October, led by stronger demand for Russian goods. Moreover, the rate of growth was the sharpest in sixty seven months.



New order intakes increased at the quickest pace in three years on higher domestic market. However, new export orders registered a marked decline in October.



Manufacturers reduced their staffing numbers for the fourth month running in October.



On the price front, inflationary pressures continued in the sector, as firms reported a rise in both average cost burdens and selling prices.



