Fitment for the most exclusive cars

Dunlop's Winter Sport range can already be fitted with the most exclusive cars of many demanding car manufacturers. The range is now available to SUVs, with 14 sizes covering over 50% of the market 10 .

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Full tire sizes Example of general vehicle fitment ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 215/70R16 100T Chevrolet Captiva, Lexus RX, Opel Antara ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/55R17 103V XL Audi Q3, Ford Kuga ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/55R19 105V XL Range Rover Evoque ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 255/55R19 111V XL Land Rover Discovery 4, Range Rover ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/65R17 108H XL Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Touareg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 275/40R20 106V XL Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Turbo ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/65R17 104H Audi Q5, BMW X5, Grand Cherokee, Jeep Commander ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/65R17 108V XL Land Rover Discovery Sport, Porsche Cayenne, Volkswagen Touareg ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/60R18 107H XL Land Rover Discovery Sport, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Volkswagen Touareg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 235/60R18 107V XL Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 215/60R17 96H Audi Q3, BMW X3, Jeep Patriot, Jeep Renegade, Volkswagen Tiguan ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 255/50R19 107V XL Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Volkswagen Touareg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 255/55R18 109V XL Audi Q7, BMW X5, Range Rover Sport, Porsche Cayenne, Porsche Cayenne Turbo, Volkswagen Touareg ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 225/65R17 102H Subaru Outback, Toyota RAV4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Dunlop

Dunlop is one of the world's leading brands for high and ultra-high performance tires with an impressive track record of motor sport successes. Dunlop's extensive racing experience has led to innovative technologies for tires designed for everyday motoring. Always looking to maximize driving pleasure, Dunlop offers all types of motorists the performance and durability of the latest tire technologies. For more information on Dunlop, visit www.dunlop.eu.

