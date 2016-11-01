Seasoned Investor Brings Two Decades of Experience to Further Create Value in Europe for KKR Investors

KKR today announced the appointment of Timothy R. Franks as a Member in its London office as of 1 February 2017. Timothy will lead coverage of the Consumer Retail industries in Europe, Africa and Middle East as a member of the Private Equity team, will support UK coverage and will sit on the European Private Equity Investment Committee.

Timothy will join KKR from Advent International, where he was a partner, a European Investment Committee member and Head of the European Retail, Consumer Leisure team. He also successfully led the launch of Advent's office in New York between 2010 and 2013, and whilst there built up the firm's North American Technology practice. He has more than 17 years' investing experience in both Europe and North America, and has been involved in a number of high-profile investments.

Johannes Huth, Member and Head of KKR Europe, Africa and the Middle East said: "I am delighted to welcome Timothy to KKR. His impressive track record of leading successful investments in both Europe and North America, in particular within the consumer retail sectors, will be a valuable addition to KKR's strong private equity team in Europe."

Timothy R. Franks said: "KKR has an excellent reputation as a long-term investor in the European market and is a leading firm in the private equity industry globally. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues to continue creating value for investors across all parts of the capital structure."

Since 1996, KKR has invested in more than 55 major companies across industrial sectors in Europe, representing approximately $20 billion in invested long-term capital.

