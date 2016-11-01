ETTEPLAN OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, November 1, 2016 AT 10:00 A.M



Etteplan Oyj - Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Riikonen, Riku Legal Person Position: Other senior manager



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006I5533R06JU690_20161029070409_4



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Etteplan Oyj LEI: 7437006I5533R06JU690



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2016-10-28 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650



Volume: 1012 Unit price: 5.41000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.41000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.36000 Euro Volume: 1000 Unit price: 5.34960 Euro



Aggregated transactions Volume: 4012 Volume weighted average price: 5.38248 Euro



ETTEPLAN OYJ



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications & Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki www.etteplan.com



Etteplan's services cover engineering, technical documentation, embedded systems and IoT solutions. Our customers are the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.



In 2015, Etteplan had turnover of EUR 141.1 million. The company has about 2,500 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETT1V ticker.