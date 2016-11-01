Metso Corporation: Metso continues to be ranked at the Leadership level in CDP's Climate Change evaluation

Metso continues to be ranked at the Leadership level in CDP's Climate Change evaluation

Metso Corporation's press release on November 1, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. EET

Metso continues to be included in CDP's Climate Change evaluation at the Leadership level with an A- ranking (the scale of the index was A-D). This year's evaluation covered a total of 5,800 companies globally and the global average ranking was C.

CDP's evaluation defines companies ranked at the Leadership level as presenting the best practices to advance environmental stewardship. Leadership level companies understand the risks and opportunities related to climate change and have taken actions to capitalize on these risks.

"Metso's sustainability strategy was revised earlier this year, and now we have set environmental efficiency and product safety innovation targets for all of our new R&D projects. Once these R&D projects are closed, all of the set targets have to be verified. CDP's Climate Change evaluation reflects that we are concentrating on the right issues when it comes to integrating sustainability into our business," says Kaisa Jungman, Head of Sustainability, Metso.

CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, is an international, non-profit organization providing the only global system for companies and cities to measure, disclose, manage and share vital environmental information with 827 institutional investors around the world with assets of USD 100 trillion.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,400 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had net sales of about EUR 2.9 billion in 2015. Metso employs over 12,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com), www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Jungman, Head of Sustainability, Metso Corporation, tel.+358 50 4924058, Email: kaisa.jungman@metso.com (mailto:kaisa.jungman@metso.com)

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212, Email: helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)





