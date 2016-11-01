

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish manufacturing sector growth surged in October as production increased at the fastest pace in three years, propelling employment growth to a near five-year high, survey figures from Swedbank and the logistic association SILF showed Tuesday.



The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 58.4 from 54.9 in September. Economists were looking for a score of 55. The latest reading was the highest in at least about four years.



The sub-index for production rose by 4.6 index points to 61.9, marking the highest level in three years. Consequently, the employment sub-index climbed to 56.6, the highest level in about five years.



New orders and production plans also grew in October and stock of purchased material fell.



Commodity and intermediate goods prices rose further and the index began the fourth quarter with the highest figure since 2011, the survey said.



