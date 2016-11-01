Baltika's consolidated sales revenue from continued operations for October totalled 4,461 thousand euros, increasing by 3% compared to the same period last year.



Baltika's retail sales for October decreased by 1% compared to the same period last year, thereof decrease in Estonia 2%, Lithuania 1% and in Latvia 1%. Baltika's consolidated retail sales revenue for October was 3,787 thousand euros.



At the end of October Baltika Group had 127 stores, among which franchise stores: 16 in Ukraine, 12 in Russia, 3 in Spain and 2 in Belarus. At the end of month there was 94 shops operated by Baltika, shops average month sales area decreased by 1% compared to last year same period level.



Wholesale increased by 45% and e-com sales increased by 14% compared to October in previous year.



Sales in October



EUR thousand 2016 2015 Change Retail 3,787 3,844 -1% Wholesale (incl. franchise) 586 403 45% E-com sales 81 71 14% Other 7 8 -13% Total 4,461 4,326 3%



------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------- Retail sales in Russia* 0 401 -100%



*Discontinued operations



Sales revenue for ten months totalled 38,749 thousand euros, decreasing 2% compared to the same period last year. Retail sales revenue from continued operations was 32 052 thousand euros (-6% yoy). At the same period the Group's average retail sales area increased by 1%. Wholesale was 5,692 thousand euros (+24% yoy) and e-com revenue 833 thousand euros (+8% yoy).



In connection with Baltika's reorganisation of Russian retail business and selling the company there (agreement was signed on 22 February 2016), the sales revenue of the Russian entity is presented as discontinued operation. In 2015 comparative figures sales announcement presents only the results of continuing operations.



Maigi Pärnik-Pernik Member of the Management Board