WARWICK, RI--(Marketwired - November 01, 2016) - Tech career and industry boards, conferences and publications continue to find a thought leader and man for all seasons in Paul Cronin, Senior VP and Partner at Atrion Networking Corporation, a Carousel Company.

Indeed, the twists and turns of Cybersecurity Month have shown that strong IT leadership and education are needed now more than ever. Cronin has shown to "walk the walk" at every level, continuously cultivating his own leadership skills and helping others develop their own at Atrion and beyond.

When asked what's helped him most in his career by CompTIA's Spotlight on Success, Paul answered, "I'd say it was becoming a student of leadership. You pursue it through reading and practice, and through some formal training. And by helping others to do it."

In pursuit of that end, Paul and Atrion's CEO Tim Hebert have each assumed the role of "master facilitator" of The Leadership Challenge, a formal development workshop that helps attendees dramatically improve their leadership skills. "We have run these sessions every single month since for our clients, employees, vendors and acquaintances," Paul shared in his CompTIA Spotlight feature. Noting that he and Tim charge nothing for these workshops, from which there are over 1,250 alumni, Paul adds, "Our purpose at Atrion is to positively impact the lives of others, and we firmly demonstrate that."

Paul has also been actively involved over the years in CompTIA, a non-profit trade association that helps advance the global interests of IT professionals and IT channel organizations, co-chairing its Partner Advisory Council (PAC) and serving on its board of directors. He especially enjoys helping to provide strategic, near-term insight on issues and trends affecting the IT channel while presenting ideas and initiatives to the association's staff with the intent of improving and growing business for the industry as a whole.

Paul's profile in CompTIA's "Spotlight on Success" is only one of many avenues through which he shares his expertise and thought leadership. Others include:

Paul's regular column for Security Distribution & Marketing, which covers high-level physical and cybersecurity issues; he's also routinely a moderator and panelist at various cybersecurity conferences such as ISC East and West and PSA Tech

He serves as board member for many industry organizations in addition to CompTIA, including the IT Careers Foundation, Channel Partners, and NSCA Foundation (among others)

A believer that "cybersecurity is everyone's business," Paul excels at educating many companies' Corporate Executive Teams on cybersecurity topics

Paul's diverse expertise is sought after by many sources; he was recently quoted in Channel Partners Magazine with regards to Atrion's acquisition by Carousel as well as in a piece detailing the qualities of successful salespeople for The VAR Guy

Branded by many as a "Facilitator of Excellence," Paul is responsible for exploring new business opportunities and building unshakeable relationships with Atrion's partners and suppliers. He likens his role to an orchestra conductor. His conviction that the ultimate success in building relationships is based on "reciprocal loyalty" has elevated Atrion among its partner community thanks primarily to its integrity and commitment in every engagement.

Paul has also pioneered Atrion's revolutionary Reciprocal Loyalty Program (profiled in Tech Target) in which vendors are asked to invest in Atrion just as Atrion invests in them. The program, which promotes mutual investment without reservations and enables a deeper level of vendor-partner understanding and commitment, is a testament to Paul's "you have to give to get" philosophy.

"We need to continue to get better at leading," Paul affirmed in his Spotlight feature. "It may sound rather corny, but if you can help others lead in their own lives, whether in their families, communities, at work or in other activities, it all comes back in a positive way."

About Atrion, A Carousel Company:

Atrion Inc., A Carousel Company, is committed to helping its clients make sound technology decisions that lead to favorable business outcomes. This leading IT services firm offers a robust set of services and solutions -- with a focus on innovative IT leadership, and consultative, professional and managed services-and spans a myriad of areas including: productivity and collaboration; unified communications; networking; systems integrations; data center; and security. Atrion is regularly tapped for its unique IT expertise and has received several awards over the years, including Fastest Growing Company by Providence Business News, CRN Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500, Inc. 5000 and more. Atrion is a Cisco and Microsoft Gold Partner. Find Atrion online: www.atrion.com, on Facebook, Twitter, and on LinkedIn.

