

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:15 am ET Tuesday, Swiss Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue retail sales for September. Sales are forecast to drop 2.2 percent annually after easing 3 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the euro and the pound, it rose against the U.S. dollar and the yen.



As of 4:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0852 against the euro, 1.2119 against the pound, 0.9879 against the U.S. dollar and 106.28 against the yen.



