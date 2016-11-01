

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against European major counterparts in early European trading on Tuesday.



The greenback declined to a 5-day low of 1.2266 against the pound, off its early high of 1.2211.



The greenback edged down to 1.0986 against the euro and 0.9881 against the Swiss franc, from its previous highs of 1.0960 and 0.9898, respectively.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.32 against the pound, 1.14 against the euro and 0.97 against the Swiss franc.



