RecordPoint Selected to Manage All Records for Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

LONDON, November 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

RecordPoint to deploy its cloud-based Records365 records management platform to empower MHRA with turnkey records automation and compliance

RecordPoint, the leading provider of automated records management solutions for SharePoint and Office 365, today announced at the Microsoft Future Decoded conference that its cloud records management platform, Records365, has been selected as the federated data management platform for Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161027/433183LOGO )



Records365 was procured through the G-Cloud 8 Digital Marketplace, which is the primary resource for UK government departments to seek out trusted, cloud-based offerings. Records365, RecordPoint's cloud offering, is currently listed on the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace under the G-Cloud 8 framework. The G-Cloud Marketplace helps government organisations engage with approved cloud providers who are able to meet the government's stringent standards for cost, compliance, and operational efficiencies.

As the only cloud-first records-as-a-service solution, RecordPoint delivers secure, turnkey compliance and records automation for the UK market. MHRA's move to adopt Records365 is a first for the UK public sector and establishes RecordPoint as a trusted cloud provider of SharePoint and Office 365 records management solutions to public sector and government organisations in the UK.

"We believe in the value of records and compliance, whatever the platform, regardless of where content lives. Our Records365 UK cloud platform empowers MHRA to automatically apply compliance wherever their content lives, on premises and in the cloud. This ensures that all MHRA stakeholders can work effectively and efficiently in the services and applications of their choosing, without having to worry about records management." said Elon Aizenstros, RecordPoint CEO.

MHRA regulates medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion in the UK, ensuring they meet applicable standards of safety, quality and efficacy. RecordPoint will help MHRA to automate records management processes and will make it easier to guarantee compliance with the Public Records Act. It fits within a wider programme of digital transformation at MHRA, which aims to use digital technology to deliver services that put the user first and give them the smartest and most cost-effective services possible.

"The work of MHRA is to protect and improve the health of millions of people every day through the effective regulation of medicines and medical devices. RecordPoint will help MHRA take control of our vast stores of important data, realise organisation-wide compliance and help us maintain our position as a world leader." said John Quinn, CIO, MHRA.

About RecordPoint

Records365 is currently the only cloud-first SaaS solution on the Azure Marketplace, and is the complete solution for information management and data governance in the cloud.

RecordPoint will be showcasing Records365 at the Microsoft Future Decoded Conference in London November 1st and 2nd.