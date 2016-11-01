BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, November 1
BELLWAY p.l.c.
VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
1 NOVEMBER 2016
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 1 November 2016, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 122,688,813 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 122,688,813
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717