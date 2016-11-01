BELLWAY PLC - Total Voting Rights

BELLWAY p.l.c.

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

1 NOVEMBER 2016

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Bellway p.l.c. notifies the market that as at 1 November 2016, Bellway p.l.c.'s ordinary issued share capital consists of 122,688,813 ordinary shares of 12.5 pence each with voting rights. Bellway p.l.c. does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Bellway p.l.c. is 122,688,813

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717