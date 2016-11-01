

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index fell more-than-expected to 54.3 in October from 55.5 in September. The expected score was 54.5.



Nonetheless, a reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction.



Data showed that upturns in output, new orders and employment continued in October. New order volumes increased for the third consecutive month as companies reported higher demand from domestic and export clients.



Further, employment increased for the third straight month in October and the rate of jobs growth improved to a 1-year high.



Purchase price inflation rose to a 69-month peak and to its fourth highest since the survey began in 1992. Inflationary pressure was also experienced at the factory gate, with average selling prices rising at the steepest pace since June 2011.



'If signs of ongoing solid output expansion and rising price pressures are also experienced elsewhere in the economy, the chances of a further cut in interest rates before year end are virtually nil,' Rob Dobson, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.



