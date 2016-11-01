sprite-preloader
01.11.2016 | 11:28
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, October 31

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules")
provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31
October 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 102,003,113 Ordinary Shares
of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per
share. As at 31 October 2016, the Company held 8,325,825 Ordinary Shares in
treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 102,003,113 for the calculations by
which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or
a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
1 November 2016

© 2016 PR Newswire