BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company") Voting Rights and Capital In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 October 2016 its issued share capital consisted of 102,003,113 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 October 2016, the Company held 8,325,825 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Shareholders should use as the denominator 102,003,113 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules. Contact: Caroline Driscoll Company Secretary BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Date: 1 November 2016