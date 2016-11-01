iconectiv:

What:

Stephen Ornadel of iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry connecting more than two billion people every day, will lead a panel of fraud and roaming experts to discuss "The Future of Near Real Time Roaming Exchange (NRTRDE)" at the GSM Association Wholesale Agreements and Solutions Group (WAS) event. NRTRDE is an interface used to exchange usage details of customers roaming abroad to their home network to identify and minimize potential fraudulent behavior.

Who:

Ornadel is Director of Business Development, EMEA for iconectiv and is responsible for products covering interconnection, fraud and number portability. Prior to iconectiv, Ornadel was Director of Roaming and Interconnection at T-Mobile UK/ EE and is credited with leading the industry's adoption of NRTRDE. He is a full member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

When:

9:00 a.m. GMT

Thursday, November 3, 2016

Where:

The Convention Centre Dublin

Spencer Dock

North Wall Quay

Dublin, Ireland

About WAS

The Wholesale Agreements and Solutions Group (WAS) to be held in Dublin, Ireland, the week of October 31st to November 3rd, is a working group within the GSMA. WAS is responsible for Operator-to-Operator and Operator-to-Hub interoperability (including Interworking and Roaming) to provide GSMA members with a consistent, reliable GSM service to offer their customers. The WAS group comprises roughly 3,000 members.

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices, and applications for more than two billion people every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities of creating, operating and securing the telecommunications infrastructure for service providers, governments and enterprises. iconectiv provides network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 customers globally.

A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, doing business as iconectiv, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.

