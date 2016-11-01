Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Worth Over $10.9 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, November 1, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Waterproofing Membranes Market size is expected to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Positive outlook towards durable materials usage in construction should drive global waterproofing membranes market growth. It is used in designing and installing bathrooms, kitchens and laundries. Raw material availability along with enhanced properties including UV resistance, flexibility and high flow rate may fuel product demand.

New waterproofing systems, when compared to traditional ones offer advantages in terms of cost reduction, better planning, and overall concrete protection. Technological innovations aimed for of new materials development industry participants should remain critical success factors for product demand.

Germany waterproofing membranes market size should surpass 250 million square meters in installation by 2024. Growing government regulations on account of growth in infrastructure development may favor industry growth in the region. EU Commission announced favorable prices governing biopolymers which should provide relaxed environmental solutions.

Polymer waterproofing membrane market share may witness highest gains at over 7%. These products are applied to treat porous surfaces and prevent water migration through substrate or seams. PVC, thermoplastic polyolefins, polyurethane and EPDM are polymers used in product manufacturing process. Key advantages include water resistance, full surface adhesion, water vapor permeable and flexibility.

Liquid waterproofing membrane market size may witness average industry growth at over 6.5% and register close to 2.5 billion sq. meters by 2024. It is mainly used for roofing due to properties including elongation, strength and durability. They are used as substitutes to prefabricated sheet membranes in roofing applications as they offer flexibility in roof coating in complex structural design and refurbishment tasks. However, lack of awareness and limited producers may hinder industry growth.

Key raw materials, polypropylene and bitumen, are used for product manufacturing. Fluctuating crude oil costs and reseller margins along with raw material unavailability will challenge the industry. These raw materials may witness tight supply dynamics and affect waterproofing membrane market price trend.

Key insights from the report include:

1.U.S. bitumen waterproofing membrane market size should witness growth at 5.5% in revenue terms and may surpass USD 315 million business by 2024. It is manufactured in two graded including styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) bitumen and atactic polypropylene (APP) butadiene.

2.China sheet waterproofing membrane market size may witness over USD 290 million sales by 2024. These are produced in factory and brought to the application site in the form of rolls which are unfurled and laid on surface.

3.UK waterproofing membrane market size may generate over USD 550 million by 2024. Growing concern towards waste and water management should stimulate industry growth in the region.

4.Demand for wall construction may witness over 6% growth during the forecast timeframe. Generally, liquid applied products are more preferred on walls on account of maintaining its aesthetic features and lower cost.

5.Building structure industry in Brazil may witness growth at 7%. Growth in construction spending should drive regional demand.

6.Global waterproofing membranes market share is fragmented. Key players engaged in this industry include Sika AG, Pidilite Industries., BASF and Paul Bauder GmbH. Other major participants Kemper System, Dow, DuPont, GAF Materials, Fosroc Ltd., and CICO Technologies.

Waterproofing membranes market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in million sq. mtrs and revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024 , for the following segments:

Global Waterproofing Membranes By Product

Polymers PVC TPO EPDM Polyurethane Others

Bitumen SBS Bitumen APP Bitumen

Polymer modified cement

Others

Global Waterproofing Membranes By Application

Light applied membranes

Sheet membranes

Global Waterproofing Membranes By End-Use

Roofing

Walls

Building structures

Landfill & tunnels

Others



The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

Global Waterproofing Membranes Regional Analysis (Volume: Million Sq. Mtrs; Revenue: USD Million 2013 - 2024)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Belgium Netherlands Luxembourg Russia Austria Czech Republic Poland

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Malaysia Thailand

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil

(LATAM) Middle East Saudi Arabia

Africa South Africa



