MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG)(OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) announced today that it has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its 100% owned Tumipampa Project in Peru. The Report was prepared by Alain-Jean Beauregard, President of Geologica Groupe-Conseil, and a qualified person independent of the Corporation under NI 43-101.

The report does not include a 43-101 resource estimate since Mr. Beauregard has advised the Corporation that for unforeseeable reasons he has not been able to complete the resource estimation as was originally planned. The resource estimate will be delivered and filed in March 2017.

The filing is available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor is a gold ore-processing and exploration Corporation active in Peru since 1996. The Corporation differentiates itself from pure exploration companies as it generates income from gold ore-processing. Dynacor's basic share count at 38.5 million outstanding is in the lowest quartile of the resource sector. The Corporation's assets include three exploration properties, including the advanced high-grade gold Tumipampa property, a 85,000 TPY gold and silver ore processing mill on care and maintenance at Huanca and the newly operating Veta Dorada 300-tpd (102,000-tpy) ore processing plant located in Chala (Southern Peru). The Corporation's strength and competitive advantage comes with the experience and knowledge it has developed while working in Peru. Its pride remains in maintaining respect and positive work ethics toward its employees, partners and local communities.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

