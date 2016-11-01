MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Bombardier Business Aircraft today announced strong order and delivery performance during the three months ending September 30, 2016. The announcement was made at the annual National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) convention in Orlando, Florida, where the company is displaying its full portfolio of business jets, as well as a full-size mock-up of the Global 7000.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2016, Bombardier delivered an industry leading 36 business jets in its segments. Third quarter deliveries include 7 Learjet, 19 Challenger and 10 Global aircraft, bringing the year-to-date total to 109. Based on this strong performance, Bombardier anticipates exceeding its guidance of 150 business aircraft deliveries in 2016. The company also announced gross orders for 30 aircraft in the quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to 122.

"I'm very pleased with our performance in this very competitive environment," said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are seeing the benefits of the proactive actions we took last year to both align our production rates with market conditions and better serve our clients. Our new direct customer sales approach has enabled us to provide our clients with the best value proposition in the industry and generate a robust net book-to-bill ratio approaching 1.0."

