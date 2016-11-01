VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the first metallurgical core holes drilled at the Galat Sufar South (GSS) deposit (Indicated resources 26.3Mt grading 1.77g/t, Inferred Resources 10.0Mt grading 1.7g/t), as part of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") scheduled for completion by the end of Q1 2017 (See Company news release dated July 26, 2016).

The PQ and HQ sized diamond drill holes were drilled within the pit designs used for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in July this year (See Company news release dated July 26, 2016) in the Main and East Zones at GSS, where the true width of mineralisation is in excess of 65m.

The drill results are tabulated here and shown in the cross sections below (See Figures 1-4):

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hole Zone From To Metres Au g/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MET006DD East 1.0 18.6 17.6 1.66 34.0 184.0 150.0 2.20 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MET007DD Main 5.0 55.0 50.0 4.44 Incl 11.0 26.0 15.0 7.96 62.0 87.0 25.0 2.58 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MET008DD East 14.0 42.0 28.0 1.27 61.0 158.0 97.0 1.77

NOTE: True width of the mineralisation is between 60m and 85m

Commenting on the results, Richard Clark, CEO and Director, said, "Whilst the new holes are infill to provide both metallurgical information and infill assay data for the PFS, they strongly re-iterate and confirm the scale and width of the mineralisation at Galat Sufar South. The distribution of grade within these areas is remarkably consistent, lending itself to open pit mining with a waste:ore ratio of 2:1, defined by the PEA. A geotechnical core drilling programme has also now been completed (results pending) and two reverse circulation rigs are now working on an infill programme to convert inferred resources within the PEA pits to indicated to enable us to define a maiden ore reserve as part of the PFS. We remain very excited by the developing story at GSS and Block 14."

To view Figure 1: Block 14 Gold Project - Plan view of GSS, visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1074621-F1.pdf

To view Figure 2: Section 1 - Results for MET007DD in MAIN ZONE, visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1074621-F2.pdf

To view Figure 3: Section 2 - Results for MET008DD in the EAST ZONE, visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1074621-F3.pdf

To view Figure 4: Section 3 - Results for MET006DD in EAST ZONE, visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1074621-F4.pdf

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Africa, where it is currently focused on the development of its 70%-owned Block 14 project in the Republic of the Sudan. The Company has an experienced board of directors and management team and a strong balance sheet, with a treasury of $11 million at September, 2016.

The technical contents of this release have been approved by Hugh Stuart, BSc, MSc, a Qualified Person pursuant to NI 43-101. Mr. Stuart is President of the Company and a Chartered Geologist and Fellow of the Geological Society of London. Samples used for the results described herein are prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 50 gram charge at the ALS Chemex facility at Rosia Montana in Romania in compliance with industry standards. Field duplicate samples are taken and blanks and standards are added to every batch submitted.

