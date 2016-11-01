sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,93 Euro		+0,02
+0,13 %
WKN: 675213 ISIN: NO0010096985 Ticker-Symbol: DNQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
01.11.2016
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Statoil: Statoil ASA: Ex dividend and ex rights to participate in dividend issue

From 1 November 2016, the shares in Statoil (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) at New York Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second quarter 2016. 

From 2 November 2016, the shares in Statoil  at Oslo Boers (Oslo Stock Exchange) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights to participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second quarter 2016. 
 
Record date at New York Stock Exchange and Oslo Boers is 3 November 2016.
 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act) 


Source: Statoil via Globenewswire

© 2016 GlobeNewswire