

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday, as news of FBI reopening investigation into U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server cast uncertainty on the U.S. Presidential election.



Investor look forward to Wednesday's decision from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its 2-day policy meeting. But the analysts have suggested the accompanying statement could further hint at the likelihood of a rate hike in December.



Traders await the U.S. employment report to be published on Friday to see the whether labor conditions are improving enough for the Fed to act. Economists expect to add 175,000 jobs in the month of October.



In the Asian trading today, the U.S. dollar held steady against its major rivals.



In the European trading, the U.S. dollar fell to near 2-week lows of 1.1001 against the euro and 1.2280 against the pound, from early highs of 1.0960 and 1.2211, respectively. If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro and 1.25 against the pound.



Against the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 4-day low of 0.9859 from an early high of 0.9899. On the downside, 0.97 is seen as the next support level for the greenback.



The greenback edged down to 104.87 against the yen and 1.3377 against the Canadian dollar, from early highs of 105.12 and 1.3425, respectively. The next possible downside target for the greenback is seen around 103.00 against the yen and 1.32 against the loonie.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback slipped to 6-day lows of 0.7676 and 0.7181 from early highs of 0.7598 and 0.7147, respectively. The greenback is likely to find support around 0.78 against the aussie and 0.73 against the kiwi.



Looking ahead, Markit's U.S. manufacturing PMI data for October and U.S. construction spending for September are slated for release in the New York session.



At 12:00 pm ET, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is expected to speak at the Business Council of British Columbia, in Vancouver.



At 12:30 pm ET, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan is scheduled to speak at the 100 Club, in Vevey, Switzerland.



