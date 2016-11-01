Regulatory News:

In October, 1,998,307 trades were made in stocks, warrants and options among Nordnet's customers in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. That corresponds to 95,157 trades per day. The number of customers in the end of October was 551,800, which is 6,200 more than previous month. The number of accounts was 714,200 which is 8,600 more than previous month. Net savings for the month was SEK 900 million and the savings capital was SEK 228 billion. Lending to customers by the end of October was SEK 9.0 billion.

Table: Nordnet's total trades on all exchanges and market places for all customers, and average number of trades per day. Average number of trades per day is calculated as total trades divided by the number of days the Swedish exchanges are open. Accounts, customers, net savings, savings capital and lending are based on preliminary data.

October October Change September Change 2016 2015 one year 2016 one month Number of trades Sweden 1,124,852 989,383 13.7% 1,047,318 7.4% Norway 275,325 232,692 18.3% 236,618 16.4% Denmark 286,151 340,308 -15.9% 286,584 -0.2% Finland 311,979 318,321 -2.0% 290,944 7.2% Total 1,998,307 1,880,704 6.3% 1,861,464 7.4% Average per day 95,157 87,475 8.8% 84,612 12.5% Traded value cash market

(SEK million)* 65,103 76,218 -14.6% 64,941 0.2% Active customers 551,800 479,800 15.0% 545,600 1.1% Active accounts 714,200 612,400 16.6% 705,600 1.2% Net savings (SEK million) 900 900 0.0% 900 0.0% Savings capital (SEK billion) 228 197 15.7% 225 1.3% Margin lending (SEK million)** 5,161 4,266 21.0% 4,894 5.5% Personal Loans (SEK million) 3,071 2,522 21.8% 3,022 1.6% Mortgage (SEK million)*** 756 599 26.2%

Cash market relates to trades in stocks, warrants, ETFs and certificate.

** Lending excluding lending with cash and cash equivalents

*** Nordnet launched mortgage in April 2016. The lending volume was published for the first time in May 2016, which is why there are no comparison data available for 2015.

