DENVER, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- TrackX Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TKX) ("TrackX" or the "Company") a leading Industrial Internet of Things company providing asset tracking and supply chain management solutions, is pleased to announce the Company is accelerating the nationwide implementation and deployment of asset-tracking, manufacturing work-in-process and yard management solutions across multiple divisions of one of the world's largest beverage companies (the "Customer").

Among the implementations scheduled in the near term will be the deployment of TrackX's Yard Management solution for one of the Customer's largest fully automated sortation and distribution facilities in North America. Leveraging GPS and RFID technologies simultaneously, the TrackX Yard Management solution will provide real time visibility to trailer location, status and utilization. Combined with powerful data analytics and sophisticated workflow processing, TrackX is delivering operational efficiencies at the dock, within the yard and at the entry gates.

Revenue to TrackX is derived from deployment of hardware including RFID tags and readers, and GPS on shunt trucks in the yard, application and integration services, and recurring revenue for cloud-based software deployed in a monthly software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

To effectively respond to the increased demand from both existing customers as well as a rapidly growing pipeline of new opportunities, TrackX continues to focus efforts on both expanding its partner program, as well as hiring additional resources internally. This expansion facilitates the implementation and support of the TrackX solution suite throughout a growing number of enterprise accounts.

"The continued deployment of TrackX moves this world-leading beverage customer one more step towards a standardization of improved and efficient operational processes that includes integration into their ERP system," said TrackX President and CEO, Tim Harvie. "The operational and labour efficiencies they gain at these initial sites will become replicable across the multiple-dozens of locations that this enterprise account represents."

Grant of Company Stock Options

The Company also announces the grant of 450,000 stock options to its recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Jason Read. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.395 until October 31, 2021 in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

