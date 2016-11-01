MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. ("MOBI724" or the "Company") (CSE: MOS)(CSE: MOS.CN), a Fintech leader offering all in one fully integrated EMV payment, card link couponing and digital marketing is pleased to announce that iQ724 Inc. ("iQ") a wholly owned subsidiary of MOBI724 has signed a commercial agreement with Bane-Welker Equipment to design, implement and operate a loyalty and digital marketing program for its 13 CaseIH agricultural dealerships in Indiana and OhioThe customer will also benefit from the Data Analytics and its business intelligence services.Bane-Welker Equipment is iQ's first turnkey loyalty and digital marketing program in the United States. Bane-Welker's 13 CaseIH agricultural dealerships is complemented by the other 13 Case IH agricultural dealerships that iQ also services in Canada.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has successfully closed a second tranche equity private placement in the aggregate amount of $217,000.00 dollars by issuing 4,340,000 common shares ("Shares") at $0.05. For each common share received, the subscribers were issued one common share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $0.15 exercisable on or before August 31st, 2018 after which they shall expire. The Company also converted of bona fide debt in the amount of $10,000.00 at a price of $0.05 per common share and $45,000.00 at a price of $0.063 for an aggregate issuance of 914,285 common shares.

The Shares were sold pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements to purchasers in Canada and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing of the private placement. The Shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The Company will use the net proceeds to support project deployments of the Company's solution, for ongoing obligations and for working capital requirements. Since August 31, 2016, the Company has raised $ 2.467 million dollars and this second tranche closing totals $467,000.00 in the aggregate with respect to the $1 million financing announced on September 6, 2016

About Bane Welker Equipment, LCC

Bane-Welker Equipment is a privately-owned Case IH agriculture equipment dealership with 13 locations in the Midwest United States. www.bane-welker.com

About iQ724

iQ724 is based in Montreal and was founded in 2007. iQ724 provides a customer retention/loyalty marketing platform to medium and large merchants iQ724 also provides professional services, digital marketing, data analytics and business intelligence solutions as part of their offering .For more information, visit: www.iq724.com

About Mobi724 Global Solutions

MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. (CSE: MOS)(CSE: MOS.CN), a leader in the Fintech industry based in Montreal (Canada), offers a unique and fully integrated suite of Payment & Digital Marketing solutions. We are innovating in our market with a combined EMV Payment, Card Linked Offers, and Digital Marketing platform that works on any card and any mobile device. We pioneered in adding intelligence to all types of transactions benefiting banks, retailers and cardholders. We succeed in leveraging all available user and purchasing data to increase transaction volumes and spend. MOBI724 provides a turnkey solution to its clients to capture card transactions on any mobile device, at any point of sale or from any payment card. Our easy-to-adapt gateway Switch is designed for easy integration with all payment protocols in our target markets. Within the same solution suite we combined our Card Linked Offers solution, and provided financial institutions' payment card portfolios and retailers the ability to add offers and/or coupons which can be redeemed directly at the Point of Sale, in a seamless user experience for all the parties in the eco-system.

MOBI724 Global Solutions unleashes the true potential of both payment and card-linked couponing/rewards transactions for both online and offline points of sale (POS).

The Corporation provides its customers with full and comprehensive traceability and enriched consumer data through its offering. Its solutions enables card associations, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, mobile operators and card issuers to create, manage, deliver and "track and measure" incentive campaigns worldwide to ANY mobile device and allow its redemption at ANY point of sales.

Our credit and debit EMV payment solutions will allow banks to process end to end EMV transactions, focusing on authentication, approved security and quick merchant adoption which allows the users to process payments with a wide range of devices over a secure and seamless transaction.

MOBI724's PCI and EMV cloud-based switch, with their device agnostic connectivity, simplifies deployment and integration, and introduces new payment and digital incentives solutions to the market enabling multi layered intelligent transactions therefore SMART TRANSACTIONS.

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management's expectations or estimations with regard to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to the Company or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy. This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

Contacts:

Marcel Vienneau

Chief Executive Officer

Mobi724 Global Solutions

514 394-5200 x413

marcel.vienneau@mobi724.com



