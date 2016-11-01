TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/01/16 -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. ("GLH" or the "Company") (CSE: GLH)(CSE: GLH.CN)(OTCQB: GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company built around recognized brands, is pleased to announce that, effective November 1, 2016, it has secured Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility for its common shares listed on the OTCQB Market. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors.

The Company's common shares are listed for trading on the OTCQB, a U.S. based securities trading system, under the symbol "GLDFF". Golden Leaf's shares will continue to be traded on the Canadian Stock Exchange under its existing symbol "GLH".

Don Robinson, Golden Leaf's CEO, commented, "We're pleased to announce that our shares have begun to trade on a U.S. exchange and excited to bring our Company to the attention of the investment community in the U.S. We believe that the track record of our management team and Board of Directors, in combination with the quality and leading market share of our products, positions us for long-term success."

Golden Leaf will host a webinar on Thursday, November 3, 2016, at 4:15pm ET, to discuss the U.S. listing and provide a corporate update. Those interested in participating in the webinar should use the login information below. Note that all questions must be submitted ahead of the call to hphillips@viridianca.com.

To Join the Webinar:

1. Click the link to join the webinar at the specified time and date:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/hphillips7

Before joining, be sure to check system requirements to avoid any connection issues.

2. Choose one of the following audio options:

TO USE YOUR COMPUTER'S AUDIO:

When the webinar begins, you will be connected to audio using your computer's microphone and speakers (VoIP). A headset is recommended.

--OR--

TO USE YOUR TELEPHONE:

If you prefer to use your phone, click the phone icon on the left side of the dashboard after joining the webinar and call in using the numbers below:

United States: +1 (641) 715-3580

International Dial-In s (see link for list; also in drop-down menu on webinar dashboard):

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/hphillips7/international

Access Code: 223236

Online Meeting ID: hphillips7

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America. It's a leading cannabis products company in Oregon built around recognized brands. GLH leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil.

Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future business operation, expectations of gross sales, the opinions or beliefs of management, and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company's participation in the Adult Use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Canadian Investor Relations: Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

Paul Searle

Investor Relations

778.240.7724

psearle@goldenleafholdings.com



U.S. Investor Relations: Viridian Capital Advisors, LLC

Harrison Phillips

212-485-0284

hphillips@viridianca.com



