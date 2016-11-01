

Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')



Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs')



The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 November 2016 in accordance with the Company's non-executive director fee structure.



+--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | PDMR | Number of | Share Price | Total Beneficial | | | Shares | | holding of shares | | | acquired | | following | | | | | acquisition | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | Ruth Anderson | 63 | £13.3284 | 2,811 | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | Coline McConville | 63 | £13.3284 | 877 | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | Pete Redfern | 58 | £13.3284 | 7,959 | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | Christopher Rogers | 63 | £13.3284 | 6,111 | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | John Rogers | 51 | £13.3284 | 877 | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+ | Robert Walker | 353 | £13.3284 | 76,629 | +--------------------+-----------+-------------+-------------------+



The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For Further information please contact:



Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910



Notification of Dealing Form



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ruth Anderson | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the Company's | | | |non-executive | | | |director fee structure, by which the non- | | | |executive director | | | |agrees to purchase shares in the capital | | | |of the Company on a | | | |monthly basis using part of their net | | | |monthly fee | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.3284 |63 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.3284 |63 |£839.69 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01 November 2016 at 08:14:03 (GMT) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Coline McConville | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the Company's | | | |non-executive | | | |director fee structure, by which the non- | | | |executive director | | | |agrees to purchase shares in the capital | | | |of the Company on a | | | |monthly basis using part of their net | | | |monthly fee | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.3284 |63 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.3284 |63 |£839.69 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01 November 2016 at 08:14:03 (GMT) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Pete Redfern | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the Company's | | | |non-executive | | | |director fee structure, by which the non- | | | |executive director | | | |agrees to purchase shares in the capital | | | |of the Company on a | | | |monthly basis using part of their net | | | |monthly fee | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.3284 |58 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.3284 |58 |£773.05 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01 November 2016 at 08:14:03 (GMT) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Christopher Rogers | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the Company's | | | |non-executive | | | |director fee structure, by which the non- | | | |executive director | | | |agrees to purchase shares in the capital | | | |of the Company on a | | | |monthly basis using part of their net | | | |monthly fee | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.3284 |63 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.3284 |63 |£839.69 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01 November 2016 at 08:14:03 (GMT) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |John Rogers | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the Company's | | | |non-executive | | | |director fee structure, by which the non- | | | |executive director | | | |agrees to purchase shares in the capital | | | |of the Company on a | | | |monthly basis using part of their net | | | |monthly fee | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.3284 |51 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.3284 |51 |£679.75 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01 November 2016 at 08:14:03 (GMT) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Robert Walker | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/Status |Non-Executive Director | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+-------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Purchase of shares under the Company's | | | |non-executive | | | |director fee structure, by which the non- | | | |executive director | | | |agrees to purchase shares in the capital | | | |of the Company on a | | | |monthly basis using part of their net | | | |monthly fee | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +----------+-------------------------------+ | | |£13.3284 |353 | +--+--------------------------------+----------+-------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate|Aggregate|Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +---------+---------+----------------------+ | |-Price |£13.3284 |353 |£4,704.93 | +--+--------------------------------+---------+---------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |01 November 2016 at 08:14:03 (GMT) | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+--------------------------------+------------------------------------------+



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Travis Perkins PLC via GlobeNewswire



0773960R30



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX