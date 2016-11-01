sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 01.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,36 Euro		-0,022
-0,03 %
WKN: A0M63R ISIN: US55354G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 3HM 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MSCI INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MSCI INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,81
73,00
13:47
72,76
72,94
13:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IHS MARKIT LTD
IHS MARKIT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IHS MARKIT LTD33,405-0,32 %
MSCI INC73,36-0,03 %