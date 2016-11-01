IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced its industry leading syndicated loan data will be integrated into MSCI Inc.'s enhanced syndicated loan risk analytics.

IHS Markit's loan pricing data, loan index data, loan corporate actions, LoanX identifiers and terms and conditions information will be integrated into the loan-specific risk analytics produced by MSCI. The risk analytics will be available through MSCI's suite of multi-asset class risk and performance analytics tools and, over time, IHS Markit's Wall Street Office offering.

Kiet Tran, Managing Director and head of fixed income pricing at IHS Markit said, "Our loan data are premium fuel for the risk engine designed by MSCI. Combining IHS Markit's domain expertise in loans with MSCI's expertise in analytics gives investors the advanced toolset they need to gain a holistic view of risk in the loan market, respond to changing market conditions and comply with risk-focused regulation."

"We are pleased to add IHS Markit's industry leading loan data as we develop our new syndicated loan risk model," said Peter Zangari, Global Head of MSCI Analytics. "This new capability aims to address clients' demands for integrating syndicated loan risk analytics into our multi-asset class risk and performance analytics offering."

Syndicated loans are attractive to firms seeking floating rate, secured investments, particularly when interest rates are rising or expected to rise. To date, this year, loans have delivered more than 8% in total returns, according to the Markit iBoxx USD Leveraged Loans Index. Through the end of September, a net total of $2.5 billion has flowed into loan ETFs.

Representatives from both firms will be available to discuss the combined data and analytics at the 21st LSTA Annual Conference in New York City on November 3rd.

